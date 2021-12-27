© 2022 KMUW
Strange Currency

Cello Again

Published December 27, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST
strange_currency.png

Monday, December 27

We’ll hear selections from You Don’t Know, the recent album from Lizzie Loveless, plus selections from Dori Freeman, Lilly Hiatt, and Tre Burt.

Tuesday, December 28

Heading West is the latest release from Neil Young and Crazy Horse. We’ll hear music from that record as well as selections from Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal. 

Wednesday, December 29

We mark International Cello Day with music from Musk Ox, ELO, Bob Mould, Murder By Death, Cursive, and more.

Thursday, December 30

We’ll hear music from Forfolks, the latest from guitarist Jeff Parker, as well as music from Ben LaMar Gay’s Open Arms to Open Us.

Friday, December 31

Listen for selections from Samantha Fish, Gov’t Mule, and more.

Saturday, January 1

Hear selections from Weathered, the most recent live album from Nils Lofgren, as well as selections from a new archival release by Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
