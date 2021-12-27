Cello Again

Monday, December 27

We’ll hear selections from You Don’t Know, the recent album from Lizzie Loveless, plus selections from Dori Freeman, Lilly Hiatt, and Tre Burt.

Tuesday, December 28

Heading West is the latest release from Neil Young and Crazy Horse. We’ll hear music from that record as well as selections from Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal.

Wednesday, December 29

We mark International Cello Day with music from Musk Ox, ELO, Bob Mould, Murder By Death, Cursive, and more.

Thursday, December 30

We’ll hear music from Forfolks, the latest from guitarist Jeff Parker, as well as music from Ben LaMar Gay’s Open Arms to Open Us.

Friday, December 31

Listen for selections from Samantha Fish, Gov’t Mule, and more.

Saturday, January 1

Hear selections from Weathered, the most recent live album from Nils Lofgren, as well as selections from a new archival release by Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band.

