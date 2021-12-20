© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

Badly Drawn Boys And Holiday Plans

Published December 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST
strange_currency.png

Monday, December 20

Listen for holiday music from Andrew Bird, Sara Watkins, and Hiss Golden Messenger, plus Iron and Wine, Harry Nilsson, and Chris Thile.

Tuesday, December 21

Our holiday specials continue with music from Sparks, Brave Combo, Gordon Lightfoot, and Kishi Bashi.

Wednesday, December 22

Listen for music from Everything But The Girl, Badly Drawn Boy, and Mia Doi Todd.

Thursday, December 23

We’ll hear more seasonal music from Hiss Golden Messenger, Sufjan Stevens, and more.

Friday, December 24

Listen for seasonal music from Muddy Waters, Paul Simon, Stanton Moore, and others.

Saturday, December 25

We have two hours of holiday music with The Band, Kelly Finnigan, Sparks, and Sara Watkins.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
