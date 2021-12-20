Badly Drawn Boys And Holiday Plans

Monday, December 20

Listen for holiday music from Andrew Bird, Sara Watkins, and Hiss Golden Messenger, plus Iron and Wine, Harry Nilsson, and Chris Thile.

Tuesday, December 21

Our holiday specials continue with music from Sparks, Brave Combo, Gordon Lightfoot, and Kishi Bashi.

Wednesday, December 22

Listen for music from Everything But The Girl, Badly Drawn Boy, and Mia Doi Todd.

Thursday, December 23

We’ll hear more seasonal music from Hiss Golden Messenger, Sufjan Stevens, and more.

Friday, December 24

Listen for seasonal music from Muddy Waters, Paul Simon, Stanton Moore, and others.

Saturday, December 25

We have two hours of holiday music with The Band, Kelly Finnigan, Sparks, and Sara Watkins.