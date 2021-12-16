Faster Than All of Us

Monday, December 13

Listen for selections from Vulture Prince, the acclaimed 2021 album from Arooj Aftab, as well as music from the latest by Maria Elena Silva.

Tuesday, December 14

Forfolks is the new album of solo guitar works from Jeff Parker. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Barn, the latest by Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

Wednesday, December 15

Listen for music from Faster, the latest by Samantha Fish and music from Gov’t Mule’s first ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues.

Thursday, December 16

Ben LaMar Gay’s latest album is Open Arms To Open Us. We’ll hear from that release as well as selections from Tony Allen, Charles Rumback and others.

Friday, December 17

We’ll hear music from Jake Xerxes Fussell, Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band and more.

Saturday, December 18

Listen for songs from Vault of Light by Berry and selections from Nerve Bumps (A Queer Divine Dissatisfaction) from Dax Pierson.