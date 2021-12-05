Open Arms and Brighton Rock

Monday, December 6

Listen for selections from Vulture Prince, the acclaimed 2021 album from Arooj Aftab, as well as music from the latest by Maria Elena Silva.

Tuesday, December 7

Ben LaMar Gay’s latest album is Open Arms To Open Us. We’ll hear from that release as well as selections from Tony Allen, Charles Rumback and others.

Wednesday, December 8

Fourfolks is the new album of solo guitar works from Jeff Parker. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Barn, the latest by Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

Thursday, December 9

Live In Brighton 1975 is the second in a series of live releases from legendary German band Can. Influenced by what would become known as world music as well as American R&B and jazz, the collective of mostly classically trained musicians changed the face of rock music forever in the 1960s and 1970s. We’ll hear music from that new live recording on this episode as well as selections from the latest by Unwed Sailor.

Friday, December 10

Listen for music from Faster, the latest by Samantha Fish and music from Gov’t Mule’s first ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues.

Saturday, December 11

Hear selections from Weathered, the most recent live album from Nils Lofgren, as well as selections from a new archival release by Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band.

