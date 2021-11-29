Giving, Giving, Giving

Monday, November 29

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts is the latest release from Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band. The set captures Springsteen and band at the peak of their live powers on the cusp of a decade that would catapult Springsteen into mega stardom. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Heavy Load Blues by Gov’t Mule.

Tuesday, November 30

We mark Giving Tuesday with selections from The Police, U2, John Mellencamp, and more.

Wednesday, December 1

We mark World AIDS Day with music from David Byrne, Cyndi Lauper, Violent Femmes, Arthur Russell and more.

Thursday, December 2

We’ll hear music from You Don’t Know by Lizzie Loveless and selections from The Dirt and the Dust from Mike Coykendall.

Friday, December 3

It’s our final New Month, New Music feature of 2021 with songs from new and upcoming releases by Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band, Neil Young and more.

Saturday, December 4

Listen for songs from Vault of Light by Berry and selections from Nerve Bumps (A Queer Divine Dissatisfaction) from Dax Pierson.