Raising Roofs, Taking Time

Monday, November 22

Things Take Time, Take Time is the new release from Courtney Barnett. We’ll get to selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Native Sons, the latest by Los Lobos.

Tuesday, November 23

Raise The Roof is the sophomore release from Robert Plant and Alison, coming mor than a decade after their first album together, Raising Sand. We’ll hear music from this new collection as well as selections from Aimee Mann’s Queens of the Summer Hotel.

Wednesday, November 24

We’ll hear selections from Bruce Springsteen’s The River and music from Shannon McNally’s The Waylon Sessions.

Thursday, November 25

It’s our annual Thanksgiving Day special with music from Arlo Guthrie, Duran Duran, Quincy Jones and more.

Friday, November 26

Listen for music from Steely Dan, J. Geils Band and others.

Saturday, November 27

Heavy Load Blues is the first-ever blues album from Gov’t Mule. We’ll hear selections from that as well as the new live archival release from Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band.