Raising Roofs, Taking Time
Monday, November 22
Things Take Time, Take Time is the new release from Courtney Barnett. We’ll get to selections from that release on this episode as well as music from Native Sons, the latest by Los Lobos.
Tuesday, November 23
Raise The Roof is the sophomore release from Robert Plant and Alison, coming mor than a decade after their first album together, Raising Sand. We’ll hear music from this new collection as well as selections from Aimee Mann’s Queens of the Summer Hotel.
Wednesday, November 24
We’ll hear selections from Bruce Springsteen’s The River and music from Shannon McNally’s The Waylon Sessions.
Thursday, November 25
It’s our annual Thanksgiving Day special with music from Arlo Guthrie, Duran Duran, Quincy Jones and more.
Friday, November 26
Listen for music from Steely Dan, J. Geils Band and others.
Saturday, November 27
Heavy Load Blues is the first-ever blues album from Gov’t Mule. We’ll hear selections from that as well as the new live archival release from Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band.