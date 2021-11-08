Outside On The Edge of Town

Monday, November 8

Listen for selections from Who By Fire: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen from Sweden’s First Aid Kit plus music from Allison Russell’s Outside Child.

Tuesday, November 9

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the new studio album from The War on Drugs and follows the acclaimed 2020 release Live Drugs. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as songs from Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness On The Edge of Town.

Wednesday, November 10

Listen for featured music from Los Lobos and Bruce Springsteen, as well as selections from Ian Hunter, Devo, and Beck.

Thursday, November 11

We’ll hear music from Reflections In Question, the latest from Pretend Friend as well as music from Live At Art Church by Haymakers.

Friday, November 12

Heavy Load Blues is the brand-new album from Gov’t Mule and the veteran group’s first blues collection. Listen for selections from it as well as music from Dear Onda Wall, the new release from Lizzie and The Makers.

Saturday, November 13

We’ll hear music from Jon Regen’s Higher Ground as well as selections from Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes’ 1976 release I Don’t Want To Go Home.