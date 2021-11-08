© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

Outside On The Edge of Town

Published November 8, 2021 at 10:04 AM CST
Monday, November 8

Listen for selections from Who By Fire: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen from Sweden’s First Aid Kit plus music from Allison Russell’s Outside Child.

Tuesday, November 9

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is the new studio album from The War on Drugs and follows the acclaimed 2020 release Live Drugs. We’ll hear music from that effort as well as songs from Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness On The Edge of Town.

Wednesday, November 10

Listen for featured music from Los Lobos and Bruce Springsteen, as well as selections from Ian Hunter, Devo, and Beck.

Thursday, November 11

We’ll hear music from Reflections In Question, the latest from Pretend Friend as well as music from Live At Art Church by Haymakers.

Friday, November 12

Heavy Load Blues is the brand-new album from Gov’t Mule and the veteran group’s first blues collection. Listen for selections from it as well as music from Dear Onda Wall, the new release from Lizzie and The Makers.

Saturday, November 13

We’ll hear music from Jon Regen’s Higher Ground as well as selections from Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes’ 1976 release I Don’t Want To Go Home.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
