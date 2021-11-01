© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

Dreams, Dust, The Light of the Moon

Published November 1, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, November 1

Lately is the new release from Lilly Hiatt, we’ll hear selections from that release as well as selections from By The Light of the Moon from Los Lobos.

Tuesday, November 2

We’ll hear music from November featured artists Los Lobos and Bruce Springsteen as well as songs written by Springsteen and recorded by artists such as Joan Jett, Donna Summer, and The Pointer Sisters.

Wednesday, November 3

Listen for selections from Golden Child, the new EP from Mercy Bell plus music from Lilly Hiatt’s Lately.

Thursday, November 4

We’ll hear music from Live To Tape Vol.1 from Bahamas, featuring collaborations between the Canadian artist and The Secret Sisters and The 400 Unit. We’ll also hear music found on From Dreams To Dust, the latest by The Felice Brothers.

Friday, November 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with music from Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Sean Rowe, Gov’t Mule, and Aimee Mann.

Saturday, November 6

We celebrate World Saxophone Day with music from Men At Work, Mindi Abair, Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band, and Junior Walker.

Tags

Strange Currencymusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin