Dreams, Dust, The Light of the Moon

Monday, November 1

Lately is the new release from Lilly Hiatt, we’ll hear selections from that release as well as selections from By The Light of the Moon from Los Lobos.

Tuesday, November 2

We’ll hear music from November featured artists Los Lobos and Bruce Springsteen as well as songs written by Springsteen and recorded by artists such as Joan Jett, Donna Summer, and The Pointer Sisters.

Wednesday, November 3

Listen for selections from Golden Child, the new EP from Mercy Bell plus music from Lilly Hiatt’s Lately.

Thursday, November 4

We’ll hear music from Live To Tape Vol.1 from Bahamas, featuring collaborations between the Canadian artist and The Secret Sisters and The 400 Unit. We’ll also hear music found on From Dreams To Dust, the latest by The Felice Brothers.

Friday, November 5

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with music from Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Sean Rowe, Gov’t Mule, and Aimee Mann.

Saturday, November 6

We celebrate World Saxophone Day with music from Men At Work, Mindi Abair, Bruce Springsteen & The E. Street Band, and Junior Walker.