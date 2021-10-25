© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

Reflections In The Vault

Published October 25, 2021
Monday, October 25

Listen for selections from Reflections In Question, the latest from Pretend Friend, as well as music from Sorry Ma, Forgot To Take Out The Trash, the 1981 debut LP from The Replacements.

Tuesday, October 26

We’ll hear new music from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tears For Fears, and Eddie Vedder.

Wednesday, October 27

Listen for music from Vault Of Light, the latest from Berry, as well as selections from a new live set from the Grateful Dead which captures the band live in St. Louis in late 1970.

Thursday, October 28

We’ll hear from new archival live releases by Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen as well as music from Violent Femmes, Pretenders, and more.

Friday, October 29

We’ll hear music from Cedric Burnside, Watermelon Slim, and the Rolling Stones.

Saturday, October 30

We have a pre-Halloween celebration with music from Alice Cooper, John Carpenter, Oingo Boingo and more.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
