Monday, October 18

Deciphering The Message is the new remix project from Makaya McCraven. The record finds the musician reimagining compositions from Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell, Horace Silver and others. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from The Garden, the latest from Rachel Eckroth.

Tuesday, October 19

A Horrible Beautiful Dream is the latest from singer-songwriter Sean McConnell. We’ll hear music from that release as well as Lilly Hiatt’s latest, Lately.

Wednesday, October 20

Listen for music from From Dreams to Dust by The Felice Brothers and selections from Georgia Blue by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit.

Thursday, October 21

We’ll hear music from Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out, the first live album from the Rolling Stones and Robin Trower’s Bridge of Sighs.

Friday, October 22

Mr. Luck: A Tribute To Jimmy Reed is the latest release from Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood. The record also features guest appearances from Wood’s predecessor in the Rolling Stones, Mick Taylor. Plus music from Paul McCartney, Junior Wells, and others.

Saturday, October 23

We’ll hear music from Live at KEXP! from the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio plus music from Durand Jones & The Indications’ Private Space.