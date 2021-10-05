Animals, Bad Hombres and Shallow Graves

Monday, October 4

We mark World Animal Day with selections from Crowded House, Pink Floyd, John Hiatt and more.

Tuesday, October 5

We’ll hear music from Bad Hombres, the latest from The Giant Thriller, plus music from Emotional Rescue, the 1980 album from the Rolling Stones.

Wednesday, October 6

Listen for music from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Butterfly 3000 and selections from Sticky Fingers by the Rolling Stones.

Thursday, October 7

We’ll hear music from India Ramey’s Shallow Graves and Mercy Bell’s Golden Child.

Friday, October 8

Listen for music from the new Grateful Dead live set capturing the band in St. Louis in December, 1971 plus music from the new Muddy Waters The Montreux Years live collection.

Saturday, October 9

Listen for music from John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and selections from Wand’s Laughing Matter.