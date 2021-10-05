© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

Animals, Bad Hombres and Shallow Graves

Published October 5, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT
Monday, October 4

We mark World Animal Day with selections from Crowded House, Pink Floyd, John Hiatt and more.

Tuesday, October 5

We’ll hear music from Bad Hombres, the latest from The Giant Thriller, plus music from Emotional Rescue, the 1980 album from the Rolling Stones.

Wednesday, October 6

Listen for music from King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s Butterfly 3000 and selections from Sticky Fingers by the Rolling Stones.

Thursday, October 7

We’ll hear music from India Ramey’s Shallow Graves and Mercy Bell’s Golden Child.

Friday, October 8

Listen for music from the new Grateful Dead live set capturing the band in St. Louis in December, 1971 plus music from the new Muddy Waters The Montreux Years live collection.

Saturday, October 9

Listen for music from John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and selections from Wand’s Laughing Matter.

Strange Currencymusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
