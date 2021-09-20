Monday, September 20

Released in 1983, Undercover was recorded at a tumultuous time in the life of the Rolling Stones. With tensions over musical directions high, the record represents an eclectic and uneven collection of songs from the venerable British band. We’ll hear some music from that release as well as music from the new self-titled release from Lindsey Buckingham.

Tuesday, September 21

We mark International Day of Peace with music from Los Lobos, War, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and others.

Wednesday, September 22

We usher in Autumn with music from Drive-By Truckers, Edgar Winter Group, Fiona Apple, James Taylor and others.

Thursday, September 23

The Day The Earth Stood Still is the latest release from veteran singer-songwriter Willie Nile. Listen for music from that album plus music from Hardware by Billy F. Gibbons.

Friday, September 24

It’s Stones Alone Part One: A celebration of the diverse range of solo albums from members of the Rolling Stones.

Saturday, September 25

Listen for music from Lindsey Buckingham’s Law and Order plus selections from Mia Doi Todd’s Music Life.