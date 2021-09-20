© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Published September 20, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, September 20

Released in 1983, Undercover was recorded at a tumultuous time in the life of the Rolling Stones. With tensions over musical directions high, the record represents an eclectic and uneven collection of songs from the venerable British band. We’ll hear some music from that release as well as music from the new self-titled release from Lindsey Buckingham.

Tuesday, September 21

We mark International Day of Peace with music from Los Lobos, War, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson and others.

Wednesday, September 22

We usher in Autumn with music from Drive-By Truckers, Edgar Winter Group, Fiona Apple, James Taylor and others.

Thursday, September 23

The Day The Earth Stood Still is the latest release from veteran singer-songwriter Willie Nile. Listen for music from that album plus music from Hardware by Billy F. Gibbons.

Friday, September 24

It’s Stones Alone Part One: A celebration of the diverse range of solo albums from members of the Rolling Stones.

Saturday, September 25

Listen for music from Lindsey Buckingham’s Law and Order plus selections from Mia Doi Todd’s Music Life.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
