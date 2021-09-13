Headless Heroes And Sharecropper’s Sons

Monday, September 13

Listen for selections from a new live set by the Grateful Dead captured live in St. Louis, Missouri in December, 1971, plus music from the new self-titled effort by Lindsey Buckingham.

Tuesday, September 14

Released in May, 1972, Exile On Main St. is a sprawling double album from the Rolling Stones, largely recorded in France where the band members were living as tax exiles. We’ll hear selections from that as well as the 1973 self-titled album from Oakland’s Tower of Power.

Wednesday, September 15

We mark the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with selections from Maria Elena Silva, J. Hacha de Zola, Chicano Batman, Mia Doi Todd, Y La Bamba, and Gaby Moreno.

Thursday, September 16

Listen for music from Sad Hunk, the 2020 LP from Canadian artist Bahamas. The record received a 2021 Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year. We’ll also hear from Robert Finley, Los Lobos, and The Pointer Sisters.

Friday, September 17

Listen for music from Sharecropper’s Son, the 2021 album by blues musician Robert Finley, produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, as well as selections from Leftover Feelings by Jerry Douglas and John Hiatt.

Saturday, September 18

Primarily considered a soul artist, Eugene McDaniels delivered a deeply eclectic album in 1971 in the form of Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse, which dabbles in the realms of jazz, funk and even folk. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from the 1973 album by 24-Carat Black, Ghetto: Misfortune’s Wealth.