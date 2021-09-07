© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sc_square.png
Strange Currency

Working Stiffs, Sad Hunks And Other Dudes

Published September 7, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT
strange_currency.png

Monday, September 6

We mark Labor Day with music from Mick Jagger, Devo, Tracy Chapman and others.

Tuesday, September 7

We’ll hear music from Canadian chamber folk trio Musk Ox’s latest release, Inheritance, plus selections from cellist Raphael Weinroth-Brown’s Worlds Within Live album.

Wednesday, September 8

Ohio’s Guided By Voices will release the album It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! in October. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from Sturgill Simpson’s The Ballad of Dood and Juanita.

Thursday, September 9

Listen for music from Sad Hunk, the 2020 album by Canadian recording artist Bahamas, plus music from John Hiatt’s Mystic Pinball.

Friday, September 10

Released in 2016, Blue & Lonesome is the most recent studio effort from the Rolling Stones and consists of songs written by blues greats such as Willie Dixon, Little Walter and Magic Sam. We’ll hear music from that release as well as songs from John Lee Hooker’s 1966 effort The Real Folk Blues.

Saturday, September 11

Recorded on September 24, 2001 at the Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center, 4NYC is an album of solo piano pieces from longtime Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Mike Keneally, Travis and more.

Tags

Strange Currencymusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin