Working Stiffs, Sad Hunks And Other Dudes

Monday, September 6

We mark Labor Day with music from Mick Jagger, Devo, Tracy Chapman and others.

Tuesday, September 7

We’ll hear music from Canadian chamber folk trio Musk Ox’s latest release, Inheritance, plus selections from cellist Raphael Weinroth-Brown’s Worlds Within Live album.

Wednesday, September 8

Ohio’s Guided By Voices will release the album It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! in October. We’ll hear selections from it on this episode of the show as well as music from Sturgill Simpson’s The Ballad of Dood and Juanita.

Thursday, September 9

Listen for music from Sad Hunk, the 2020 album by Canadian recording artist Bahamas, plus music from John Hiatt’s Mystic Pinball.

Friday, September 10

Released in 2016, Blue & Lonesome is the most recent studio effort from the Rolling Stones and consists of songs written by blues greats such as Willie Dixon, Little Walter and Magic Sam. We’ll hear music from that release as well as songs from John Lee Hooker’s 1966 effort The Real Folk Blues.

Saturday, September 11

Recorded on September 24, 2001 at the Helen Hayes Performing Arts Center, 4NYC is an album of solo piano pieces from longtime Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Mike Keneally, Travis and more.