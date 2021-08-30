© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

It Is Them!

Published August 30, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT
Monday, August 30

We’ll hear music from Arooj Aftab’s The Vulture Prince as well as music from Mdou Moctar.

Tuesday, August 31

We’ll preview our September features, the Awesome Tapes From Africa label and Chicago-based musician Charles Rumback.

Wednesday, September 1

Listen for selections from Little Common Twist by Charles Rumback and Ryley Walker as well as music from Nahawa Doumbia.

Thursday, September 2

Fatigue is the latest release from L’Rain, the named under which Brooklyn-based musician Taja Cheek performs. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Ignorance, the latest by The Weather Station.

Friday, September 3

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from new and upcoming releases by Bob Dylan, Guided By Voices, Béla Fleck and more.

Saturday, September 4

Planet (i) is the latest release from Squirrel Flower, the name under which musician Ella Williams performs. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from the latest by Orgone.

Strange Currencymusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
