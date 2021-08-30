It Is Them!

Monday, August 30

We’ll hear music from Arooj Aftab’s The Vulture Prince as well as music from Mdou Moctar.

Tuesday, August 31

We’ll preview our September features, the Awesome Tapes From Africa label and Chicago-based musician Charles Rumback.

Wednesday, September 1

Listen for selections from Little Common Twist by Charles Rumback and Ryley Walker as well as music from Nahawa Doumbia.

Thursday, September 2

Fatigue is the latest release from L’Rain, the named under which Brooklyn-based musician Taja Cheek performs. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Ignorance, the latest by The Weather Station.

Friday, September 3

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from new and upcoming releases by Bob Dylan, Guided By Voices, Béla Fleck and more.

Saturday, September 4

Planet (i) is the latest release from Squirrel Flower, the name under which musician Ella Williams performs. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from the latest by Orgone.