Monday, August 23

Golden Child is the new EP from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mercy Bell. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Katie Jo’s Pawn Shop Queen.

Tuesday, August 24

Last of the Better Days Ahead is the latest release from Minnesota-based musician Charlie Parr. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from A Few Stars Apart, the recent release from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.

Wednesday, August 25

We'll remember Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80. Watts played with the Stones throughout his career, sometimes stating that he viewed it as a day job which supported his love of jazz drumming. We'll hear from his work with the Rolling Stones as well as some of his work as a bandleader on this episode of the show.

Thursday, August 26

Released in early 1985 Around The World In A Day was the follow-up to Prince and The Revolution’s hugely successful 1984 album Purple Rain. The 1985 release features distinct jazz, gospel and psychedelic influences and features two songs co-written by Prince’s father, John Nelson. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as music from You, Yeah, You, the new album from singer-songwriter Tré Burt.

Friday, August 27

Professor Rhythm is an alias of Thami Mdluli, a prolific musician and producer from South Africa. We’ll hear music from Professor Rhythm’s Bafana Bafana release, which was first issued in the 1990s. Plus: Selections from Hailu Mergia.

Saturday, August 28

Listen for music from Cassandra Jenkins’ most recent album, An Overview on Phenomenal Nature as well as music from The Weather Station’s Ignorance.