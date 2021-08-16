Deadication, Native Sons And Celebrating Robert Plant

Monday, August 16

Recorded in 2010, Welcome 2 America was released earlier in 2021. Touching on issues ranging from social justice to the spread of disinformation, the record sounds remarkably up-to-date. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Vicious Kid, the latest release from Kiss The Tiger.

Tuesday, August 17

Native Sons is the latest release from Los Lobos. The record finds the veteran act covering material written by other artists from California, including the Beach Boys, Dave Alvin, Jackson Browne, and War. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as music from War’s 1975 album, Why Can’t We Be Friends?

Wednesday, August 18

Grateful Deadication is the latest release from saxophonist Dave McMurray and finds him paying tribute to the Grateful Dead with covers of Dead classics such as “Touch of Grey,” “Franklin’s Tower,” “Estimated Prophet,” and others. We’ll hear selections from this release as well as music from the latest by Bob Lord.

Thursday, August 19

Listen for selections from Little Girl Blue, the 1959 debut album from Nina Simone as well as music from the brand-new release from Brandee Younger, Reclamation.

Friday, August 20

We celebrate the birthday of Robert Plant with music from throughout his career, including his work with Led Zeppelin.

Saturday, August 21

We’ll hear selections from Burn It Down from the Trey Anastasio Band. First issued in 2020, the live set is finally available in vinyl form. We’ll also hear Anastasio with the Tedeschi Trucks band on Layla Revisited.