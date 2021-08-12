Remembering Mike Finnigan, Celebrating Los Angeles, Going Somewhere Different

Monday, August 16

We remember musician Mike Finnigan, who passed last week at the age of 76. Born in Ohio, Finnigan moved to Kansas in the 1960s on a basketball scholarship but quickly found himself deeply immersed in the Kansas music scene. Moving to Wichita, he became a member of The Serfs, which began a long and prosperous recording career. In subsequent years he toured and/or recorded with acts such as Jimi Hendrix, Etta James, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Bonnie Raitt. He was also a member of the Jerry Hahn Brotherhood, a group that recorded one album for the Columbia label, which many consider an early example of jazz fusion. We’ll remember Finnigan on this episode of the show.

Tuesday, August 17

Issued in 1976, War’s Why Can’t We Be Friends? captured the band at the peak of its powers and contained the classic tune “Low Rider.” We’ll hear selections from that album as well as music from the latest by Los Lobos, Native Sons, which finds the Los Angeles group paying tribute to artists from its hometown, including Jackson Browne, the Beach Boys, and War.

Wednesday, August 18

Listen for selections from Grateful Deadication, the new Grateful Dead-focused album from saxophonist Dave McMurray, as well as music from Bob Lord’s Playland Arcade.

Thursday, August 19

Somewhere Different is the new release from harpist Brandee Younger and serves as her debut on the venerable Impulse! label. Listen for selections from that as well as music from Nina Simone’s debut album, Little Girl Blue.

Friday, August 20

We mark the birthday of Robert Plant with music from his time as a member of Led Zeppelin as well as new music from Raise The Roof, his upcoming second album with Allison Krauss.

Saturday, August 21

Initially released digitally in 2020, Trey Anastasio’s live set Burn It Down has now made its debut on vinyl. We’ll hear music from that as well as selections from Layla Revisited which finds the Phish co-founder collaborating with the Tedeschi Trucks Band.