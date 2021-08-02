© 2021 KMUW
Strange Currency

Funny Haha

Published August 2, 2021
Monday, August 2

I Know I’m Funny haha is the latest release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Diamonds and Pearls, the 1991 album from Prince and the New Power Generation.

Tuesday, August 3

Listen for selections from Home Video, the latest from Lucy Dacus, as well as selections from Roberta Flack’s sophomore release, Chapter Two.

Wednesday, August 4

Released in 1973, Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly includes the Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel-composed song “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” which became a chart-topping hit for Flack. We’ll hear selections from that LP as well as music from Dave McMurray’s new Grateful Dead covers album, Grateful Deadication.

Thursday, August 5

Answer The Question: We’ll hear a series of songs that ask important questions with selections from War, Living Colour, The Hooters, Fleetwood Mac and much more.

Friday, August 6

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Exit Wounds, the latest from The Wallflowers plus the new reissue of Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue.

Saturday, August 7

We’ll hear music from Isaac Hayes’ Hot Buttered Soul as well as music from Layla Revisited from Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio of Phish.

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in English (writing) and a Master's of Fine Arts in creative writing from Wichita State University, where he was a Creative Writing Fellow. He has taught English at both WSU and Butler Community College and has served as faculty in the WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries. His academic interests lie in the areas of Public History, English Composition, Art History and Subcultures.
