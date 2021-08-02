Monday, August 2

I Know I’m Funny haha is the latest release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Diamonds and Pearls, the 1991 album from Prince and the New Power Generation.

Tuesday, August 3

Listen for selections from Home Video, the latest from Lucy Dacus, as well as selections from Roberta Flack’s sophomore release, Chapter Two.

Wednesday, August 4

Released in 1973, Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly includes the Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel-composed song “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” which became a chart-topping hit for Flack. We’ll hear selections from that LP as well as music from Dave McMurray’s new Grateful Dead covers album, Grateful Deadication.

Thursday, August 5

Answer The Question: We’ll hear a series of songs that ask important questions with selections from War, Living Colour, The Hooters, Fleetwood Mac and much more.

Friday, August 6

It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Exit Wounds, the latest from The Wallflowers plus the new reissue of Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue.

Saturday, August 7

We’ll hear music from Isaac Hayes’ Hot Buttered Soul as well as music from Layla Revisited from Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio of Phish.

