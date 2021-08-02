Funny Haha
Monday, August 2
I Know I’m Funny haha is the latest release from singer-songwriter Faye Webster. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from Diamonds and Pearls, the 1991 album from Prince and the New Power Generation.
Tuesday, August 3
Listen for selections from Home Video, the latest from Lucy Dacus, as well as selections from Roberta Flack’s sophomore release, Chapter Two.
Wednesday, August 4
Released in 1973, Roberta Flack’s Killing Me Softly includes the Charles Fox and Norman Gimbel-composed song “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” which became a chart-topping hit for Flack. We’ll hear selections from that LP as well as music from Dave McMurray’s new Grateful Dead covers album, Grateful Deadication.
Thursday, August 5
Answer The Question: We’ll hear a series of songs that ask important questions with selections from War, Living Colour, The Hooters, Fleetwood Mac and much more.
Friday, August 6
It’s Our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Exit Wounds, the latest from The Wallflowers plus the new reissue of Nina Simone’s Little Girl Blue.
Saturday, August 7
We’ll hear music from Isaac Hayes’ Hot Buttered Soul as well as music from Layla Revisited from Tedeschi Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio of Phish.