Music
Soulsations

Steven L. Jones on his new project, music & MLK

By Carla Eckels
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:36 PM CST
Steven L. Jones
Courtesy Photo
Steven L. Jones

Sunday, January 19

Coming up on Soulsations — the debut of the Beatitudes Gospel Project. Wichita’s own veteran musician and director Steven L. Jones shares insights into creating the project, collaborating with Wichita’s Broadway star Karla Burns, and working with gospel recording artist Jermane Milton. Jones also discusses how the music connects to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We'll spotlight socially conscious songs by Stevie Wonder, Sounds of Blackness, John Legend, Marvin Gaye, and Sweet Honey in the Rock. Plus, this week's DoubleTake features "Harvest for the World," the timeless classic by The Isley Brothers, alongside a compelling cover by Vanessa Williams.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
