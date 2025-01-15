Steven L. Jones on his new project, music & MLK

Sunday, January 19

Coming up on Soulsations — the debut of the Beatitudes Gospel Project. Wichita’s own veteran musician and director Steven L. Jones shares insights into creating the project, collaborating with Wichita’s Broadway star Karla Burns, and working with gospel recording artist Jermane Milton. Jones also discusses how the music connects to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

We'll spotlight socially conscious songs by Stevie Wonder, Sounds of Blackness, John Legend, Marvin Gaye, and Sweet Honey in the Rock. Plus, this week's DoubleTake features "Harvest for the World," the timeless classic by The Isley Brothers, alongside a compelling cover by Vanessa Williams.


