Get ready to jam on Soulsations

Sunday, December 29

We’ve got songs that will keep you jammin’ including new singles from Cornell C.C. Carter, Evelyn "Champagne" King, and the beloved gospel duo Ted & Sheri. Wichita percussionist Bobby Thomas, also known as “Bongo Bobby," discusses recording his jazzy debut release, “Front Beach Road." Also hear groovin’ classics from Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and Rufus & Chaka Khan.

This week’s DoubleTake highlights R&B vocalist Howard Johnson discussing his original version of Freddie Jackson’s No. 1 hit, “Jam Tonight.”

