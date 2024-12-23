© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Get ready to jam on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published December 23, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST

Sunday, December 29

We’ve got songs that will keep you jammin’ including new singles from Cornell C.C. Carter, Evelyn "Champagne" King, and the beloved gospel duo Ted & Sheri. Wichita percussionist Bobby Thomas, also known as “Bongo Bobby," discusses recording his jazzy debut release, “Front Beach Road." Also hear groovin’ classics from Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, and Rufus & Chaka Khan.

This week’s DoubleTake highlights R&B vocalist Howard Johnson discussing his original version of Freddie Jackson’s No. 1 hit, “Jam Tonight.”

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
