Sunday, December 22

It’s Sounds of the Season all hour long on Soulsations! Hear the title track from CeCe Winans’ new Christmas release, "Joyful, Joyful," and enjoy holiday tunes from Wichita’s own Roy Moye III, who shares the story behind his single, "This Christmas."

Experience "Hallelujah!" from Handel’s Messiah: A Soulful Celebration by an all-star choir conducted by Quincy Jones, and gospel artist Smokey Norful’s powerful rendition of "O Holy Night."

Don’t miss an encore segment featuring Broadway star Karla Burns and Baritone extraordinaire with their stirring duet, "Go Tell It on the Mountain."

Plus, a groovin’ Christmas DoubleTake: "Santa Claus, Go Straight to the Ghetto" by James Brown and Fantasia.

