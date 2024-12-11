Holiday Cheer with Cameo Profit

Sunday, December 15

We continue to celebrate the holiday season with a new Christmas release from Wichita’s own Cameo Profit. He’s out with a new single, "The Best Christmas." You’ll also hear joyful sounds from Whitney Houston, Leslie Odom Jr., and Fantasia. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features Michael Cooper, founder of the legendary band Con Funk Shun. Cooper shares the thrill of recording "My Favorite Things," featured on Con Funk Shun’s Home for Christmas album, and his love for Luther Vandross’s version, a permanent fixture on his annual Christmas playlist.

