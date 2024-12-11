© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Holiday Cheer with Cameo Profit

By Carla Eckels
Published December 11, 2024 at 3:51 PM CST
Cameo Profit
Courtesy Photo
Cameo Profit

Sunday, December 15

We continue to celebrate the holiday season with a new Christmas release from Wichita’s own Cameo Profit. He’s out with a new single, "The Best Christmas." You’ll also hear joyful sounds from Whitney Houston, Leslie Odom Jr., and Fantasia. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features Michael Cooper, founder of the legendary band Con Funk Shun. Cooper shares the thrill of recording "My Favorite Things," featured on Con Funk Shun’s Home for Christmas album, and his love for Luther Vandross’s version, a permanent fixture on his annual Christmas playlist.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
