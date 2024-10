Sunday, November 3

Coming up on Soulsations, a freight train of Kansas City soul. Hear a new single, 'Love Is Love,' by the nine-piece KC band, The Freedom Affair. Also, enjoy new inspirational sounds from gospel great CeCe Winans, and classics by George Benson, Loose Ends, and The Jackson 5. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1963 hit 'Hello Stranger' by Barbara Lewis, and a cover by Dana Owens, widely known as Queen Latifah.