'Get Down on It' with Kool & The Gang

By Carla Eckels
Published October 23, 2024 at 3:24 PM CDT
Coming up on Soulsations, the iconic band Kool & the Gang was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Class of 2024). Hear a conversation with Robert "Kool" Bell as he shares details about the origins of some of their biggest hits and talks about his reaction to being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.. We’ll also share their new music and get down to their classic funk. Kool brings us this week’s DoubleTake, “Summer Madness.” Hear savory tunes from The Brothers Johnson and Chaka Khan, plus a “Faithful Groove” by gospel’s dynamic duo, Ted & Sheri.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
