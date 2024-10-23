'Get Down on It' with Kool & The Gang

Sunday, October 27

Coming up on Soulsations, the iconic band Kool & the Gang was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (Class of 2024). Hear a conversation with Robert "Kool" Bell as he shares details about the origins of some of their biggest hits and talks about his reaction to being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.. We’ll also share their new music and get down to their classic funk. Kool brings us this week’s DoubleTake, “Summer Madness.” Hear savory tunes from The Brothers Johnson and Chaka Khan, plus a “Faithful Groove” by gospel’s dynamic duo, Ted & Sheri.