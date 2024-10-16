© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating Luther Vandross

By Carla Eckels
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:18 PM CDT
Courtesy Photo

Sunday, October 20

Coming up on Soulsations, captivating music from R&B legend Luther Vandross. A documentary about his life, Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, will make its Kansas premiere at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita on October 24. Soulsations is a sponsor and will host a pre-reception featuring the Keith Marlo Power of Love Band. Find details here.

We’ll also share a new love song by Jarrod Lawson featuring Raquel Rodriguez, “Next Move,” and classics by The Spinners and Bill Withers. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Luther Vandross and Ledisi featuring Boney James—the upbeat and enjoyable “My Sensitivity (Gets in the Way).”

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
