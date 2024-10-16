Celebrating Luther Vandross

Sunday, October 20

Coming up on Soulsations, captivating music from R&B legend Luther Vandross. A documentary about his life, Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, will make its Kansas premiere at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Wichita on October 24. Soulsations is a sponsor and will host a pre-reception featuring the Keith Marlo Power of Love Band. Find details here.

We’ll also share a new love song by Jarrod Lawson featuring Raquel Rodriguez, “Next Move,” and classics by The Spinners and Bill Withers. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake comes from Luther Vandross and Ledisi featuring Boney James—the upbeat and enjoyable “My Sensitivity (Gets in the Way).”

