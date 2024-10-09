Honoring Cissy Houston and Kansas City sounds

Sunday, October 13

Coming up on Soulsations, we’re heading to Kansas City for this week’s DoubleTake from KCUR’s Program Director Ron Jones, who loves his pick,“Moody’s Mood for Love” by Eddie Jefferson and George Benson. Also, hear new music from neo-soul singer Shaynah, classics from Al Jarreau and Sade, and we remember Grammy-winning gospel singer Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother, who passed away on September 7th at the age of 91. We’ll share one of her gospel tunes from The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

