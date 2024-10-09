© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Honoring Cissy Houston and Kansas City sounds

By Carla Eckels
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:52 PM CDT

Sunday, October 13

Coming up on Soulsations, we’re heading to Kansas City for this week’s DoubleTake from KCUR’s Program Director Ron Jones, who loves his pick,“Moody’s Mood for Love” by Eddie Jefferson and George Benson. Also, hear new music from neo-soul singer Shaynah, classics from Al Jarreau and Sade, and we remember Grammy-winning gospel singer Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother, who passed away on September 7th at the age of 91. We’ll share one of her gospel tunes from The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack, “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels