Sunday, September 22

Music that makes you boogie, including Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions, A Taste of Honey, The Sylvers, and we’ll go underwater with the ever so funky band, Parliament. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Boogie On Reggae Woman” by musical genius, Stevie Wonder and a Go-Go Swing cover by the ever so soulful, Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers.