A tribute to soul icon Frankie Beverly

Sunday, September 15

Coming up on Soulsations: A soulful tribute to soul icon Frankie Beverly, founder and frontman of the legendary band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. The family posted on Instagram that Howard Stanley "Frankie" Beverly died Sept. 10. The singer, songwriter and producer recently concluded the “I Wanna Thank You” farewell tour and was honored with a street named after him in Philadelphia. He was 77. We’ll feature some of his classic tunes and live recordings. Plus, we’ll share a DoubleTake by my sister, Karen Carter, of the band’s signature hit “Before I Let Go,” along with an infectious cover by Beyoncé.