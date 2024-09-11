© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

A tribute to soul icon Frankie Beverly

By Carla Eckels
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:45 PM CDT

Sunday, September 15

Coming up on Soulsations: A soulful tribute to soul icon Frankie Beverly, founder and frontman of the legendary band Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. The family posted on Instagram that Howard Stanley "Frankie" Beverly died Sept. 10. The singer, songwriter and producer recently concluded the “I Wanna Thank You” farewell tour and was honored with a street named after him in Philadelphia. He was 77. We’ll feature some of his classic tunes and live recordings. Plus, we’ll share a DoubleTake by my sister, Karen Carter, of the band’s signature hit “Before I Let Go,” along with an infectious cover by Beyoncé.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
