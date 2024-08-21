Celebrate the 2024 R&B Hall of Fame Inductees on Soulsations

Sunday, August 25

Coming up on Soulsations, Jeffrey Osborne, Kenny Lattimore, and Regina Belle are among the 2024 inductees into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Hear their music, plus the sounds of The Baylor Project and contemporary gospel from Natalie Wilson & The S.O.P. Chorale. This week’s Doubletake features the infectious tune "If I Ever Lose This Heaven" by the Average White Band and a delightful duet by Jonathan Butler and Maysa. Also, R&B legend and former member of The Isley Brothers, Chris Jasper, talks about creating their 1976 gem, "Harvest for the World."