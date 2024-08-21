© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Celebrate the 2024 R&B Hall of Fame Inductees on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published August 21, 2024 at 4:21 PM CDT

Sunday, August 25

Coming up on Soulsations, Jeffrey Osborne, Kenny Lattimore, and Regina Belle are among the 2024 inductees into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame. Hear their music, plus the sounds of The Baylor Project and contemporary gospel from Natalie Wilson & The S.O.P. Chorale. This week’s Doubletake features the infectious tune "If I Ever Lose This Heaven" by the Average White Band and a delightful duet by Jonathan Butler and Maysa. Also, R&B legend and former member of The Isley Brothers, Chris Jasper, talks about creating their 1976 gem, "Harvest for the World."

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
