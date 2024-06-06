Music from Bongo Bobby Thomas

Sunday, June 9

Wichita Percussionist Bobby Thomas known as “Bongo Bobby” has been playing the drums for 60 years. We’ll debut his first single on Soulsations, the infectious Front Beach Road. We’ll also feature his DoubleTake, "Goin’ Up Yonder" by Walter Hawkins featuring Tramaine Hawkins and a jazzy cover by Wichita’s Skinny Hightower that features Bongo Bobby on percussion. Plus classics from Cheryl Lynn, El DeBarge, The Bar-Kays and Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.