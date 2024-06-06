© 2024 KMUW
Soulsations

Music from Bongo Bobby Thomas

By Carla Eckels
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:25 AM CDT

Sunday, June 9

Wichita Percussionist Bobby Thomas known as “Bongo Bobby” has been playing the drums for 60 years. We’ll debut his first single on Soulsations, the infectious Front Beach Road. We’ll also feature his DoubleTake, "Goin’ Up Yonder" by Walter Hawkins featuring Tramaine Hawkins and a jazzy cover by Wichita’s Skinny Hightower that features Bongo Bobby on percussion. Plus classics from Cheryl Lynn, El DeBarge, The Bar-Kays and Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
