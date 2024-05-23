Wrapping up Stevie Wonder Month

Sunday, May 26

We’ll wrap up Stevie Wonder Month on Soulsations! We celebrate the legendary musician who turned 74 on May 13th. Wonder’s childhood friend, John Glover, tells how the two first auditioned at Motown. Also hear new music and a conversation with Houston violinist, Dominique Hammons. His new release is called “Groovy Air’. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the ever so funky, “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder and a cover by Nguyên Lê and we have a stirring gospel number “I’m Too Close” from The Williams Brothers.