Music
Soulsations

Wrapping up Stevie Wonder Month

By Carla Eckels
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:08 AM CDT

Sunday, May 26

We’ll wrap up Stevie Wonder Month on Soulsations! We celebrate the legendary musician who turned 74 on May 13th. Wonder’s childhood friend, John Glover, tells how the two first auditioned at Motown. Also hear new music and a conversation with Houston violinist, Dominique Hammons. His new release is called “Groovy Air’. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the ever so funky, “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder and a cover by Nguyên Lê and we have a stirring gospel number “I’m Too Close” from The Williams Brothers.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
