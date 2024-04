Sunday, April 28

Jody Watley, former member of the hit 70’s group Shalamar, has out a new single, “Everlasting”. We’ll also enjoy a new feel good gospel tune,” Windows”, from Pastor, Mike Jr., and classics by the Commodores, The Staple Singers and Luther Vandross. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the ever so funky "(Every Time I Turn Around) Back In Love Again" by L.T.D. and a “bust a move” version by Motown’s legendary group, The Temptations.