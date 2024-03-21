© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Relax your mind

By Carla Eckels
Published March 21, 2024 at 9:46 AM CDT

Sunday, March 24

We'll be jamming to Yuna's new single, "Relax Your Mind," plus grooves from Barry White, Ashford & Simpson and a "Thank you" gospel tune from Ledisi.

KMUW's own Marlene Ryan gets you movin' with her choice for this week's DoubleTake: the Beatles' danceable "Got to Get You Into My Life" followed by the Earth Wind & Fire version with founder Maurice White on lead vocals. White writes in his book My Life With Earth Wind & Fire, "The song was recorded very quickly—the whole thing top to bottom, was done probably in a 48 hour period."

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels