© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Refreshing new soul music from Cornell C.C. Carter

By Carla Eckels
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM CDT

Sunday, March 17

Refreshing new soul music, “The Change”, by R&B artist, Cornell C.C. Carter.  We celebrate soul artist and prolific songwriter, Frankie Beverly, recipient of a NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award. Also, hear classics by Earth Wind & Fire, Parliament, Ronnie Laws, and gospel great, Marvin Winans.  William WAK King, founding member of the legendary Commodores, talks about how the 1977 funk hit, “Brick House” came about. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake, “Kissing My Love” comes from soul legend, Bill Withers along with a captivating cover, by Anthony David.  

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels