Refreshing new soul music from Cornell C.C. Carter

Sunday, March 17

Refreshing new soul music, “The Change”, by R&B artist, Cornell C.C. Carter. We celebrate soul artist and prolific songwriter, Frankie Beverly, recipient of a NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award. Also, hear classics by Earth Wind & Fire, Parliament, Ronnie Laws, and gospel great, Marvin Winans. William WAK King, founding member of the legendary Commodores, talks about how the 1977 funk hit, “Brick House” came about. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake, “Kissing My Love” comes from soul legend, Bill Withers along with a captivating cover, by Anthony David.

