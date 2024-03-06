© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

A new ballad from Ledisi and Kenny Lattimore

By Carla Eckels
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:48 PM CST

Sunday, March 10

A new ballad by Grammy-winning vocalist, Ledisi, featuring Kenny Lattimore, “Perfect Stranger”, also a brand new single, “That’s My King”, from best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans. Plus, we’ll get down with the funky sounds of Rick James and Cameo and groove to classics by Rufus and Chaka Khan and After 7. This week’s DoubleTake is “My Sensitivity (Gets In The Way”) from the one and only Luther Vandross and Ledisi rocks her cover version.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
