A new ballad from Ledisi and Kenny Lattimore

Sunday, March 10

A new ballad by Grammy-winning vocalist, Ledisi, featuring Kenny Lattimore, “Perfect Stranger”, also a brand new single, “That’s My King”, from best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans. Plus, we’ll get down with the funky sounds of Rick James and Cameo and groove to classics by Rufus and Chaka Khan and After 7. This week’s DoubleTake is “My Sensitivity (Gets In The Way”) from the one and only Luther Vandross and Ledisi rocks her cover version.