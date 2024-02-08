© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Valentine's Day music

By Carla Eckels
Published February 8, 2024 at 9:07 AM CST

Sunday, February 11

Coming up, it’s an hour full of love songs including brand new music by The Baylor Project, “Love Makes Me Sing.” Also classics by Barry White, Michael Henderson, and Chaka Khan. Wichita’s own Bob Love talks about Rudy Love and the Love Family's gem “This Song Is For You.” Plus, we’ll share inspirational gospel from the Wichita women’s ensemble TRU.

This week’s DoubleTake is the 1972 release “You are the Sunshine of My Life” by Stevie Wonder, and a cover by Junior Walker and the All Stars.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
