Have a 'Good Time' with Anthony Ramos on Soulsations

We’ll have a “Good Time” with music by singer/actor Anthony Ramos, who originated dual roles in Broadway’s Hamilton. Also hear grooves "Sweet Harmony” by MF Robots and “Too Much” by Mark Ronson featuring Lucky Daye. Plus, classics from The Spinners, Stevie Wonder, and the gospel jam “Act Like You Know” by Natalie Wilson and The S.O.P. Chorale.

This week’s DoubleTake is rockin’ music by The S.O.S. Band, “Take Your Time, (Do It Right)," along with a reggae-tinged cover by Max-A-Million.

