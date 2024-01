Sunday, January 21

A smoldering new single by The Whispers, “Maybe the Fire Isn’t Out” along with classics from the talented Patrice Rushen, George Benson, Boz Scaggs and Kool & The Gang. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the savory ballad, “Be My Girl” by, Michael Henderson and a memorable cover by the legendary group, The Dramatics, produced by Henderson.