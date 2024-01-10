© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Carla Eckels
Published January 10, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST

Sunday, January 14

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll feature socially conscious songs as we celebrate the life of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including new music by Sounds of Blackness featuring Quan Howell and classics by James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Sweet Honey in the Rock. Legendary singer/songwriter/producer Chris Jasper shares what’s behind The Isley Brother’s 1976, “Harvest For the World”. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Wake Up Everybody”, by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes and an up-tempo version by eight-time Grammy winner, and blues musician, Keb’ Mo’.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
