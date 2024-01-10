Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sunday, January 14

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll feature socially conscious songs as we celebrate the life of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. including new music by Sounds of Blackness featuring Quan Howell and classics by James Brown, Stevie Wonder and Sweet Honey in the Rock. Legendary singer/songwriter/producer Chris Jasper shares what’s behind The Isley Brother’s 1976, “Harvest For the World”. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Wake Up Everybody”, by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes and an up-tempo version by eight-time Grammy winner, and blues musician, Keb’ Mo’.

