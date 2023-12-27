© 2023 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Soulful grooves on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published December 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST

Sunday, December 31

Soulful grooves this week on Soulsations, including timeless classics by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, The Impressions, Kool & The Gang, and Brick. William “WAK” King shares how the Commodores came up with their mega '70s hit, "Brick House," which almost didn’t make the album. We’ll share uplifting gospel by Blessing Offor and a live recording of “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the captivating “I Can’t Help It” by Michael Jackson and a jazzy cover by Esperanza Spaulding.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
