Soulful grooves on Soulsations

Sunday, December 31

Soulful grooves this week on Soulsations, including timeless classics by the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, The Impressions, Kool & The Gang, and Brick. William “WAK” King shares how the Commodores came up with their mega '70s hit, "Brick House," which almost didn’t make the album. We’ll share uplifting gospel by Blessing Offor and a live recording of “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the captivating “I Can’t Help It” by Michael Jackson and a jazzy cover by Esperanza Spaulding.

