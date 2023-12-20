© 2023 KMUW
KMUW offices will be closed December 25 and January 1. The lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. December 26-29.
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating the season with holiday music

By Carla Eckels
Published December 20, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST

Sunday, December 24

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the season with holiday music. Join us for new Christmas tunes by Blessing Offor, WAR, Samara Joy and Gregory Porter. Also, festive Christmas songs by Lou Rawls, CeCe Winans, John Legend, Holiday Funk Collective and learn what’s behind the updated version of Rudy Love’s poignant song, “I Miss You Most of All At Christmas”. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the uplifting “Joy to the World” by Whitney Houston featuring the Georgia Mass Choir and an acapella version by Naturally 7.

Tags
Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
