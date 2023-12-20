Celebrating the season with holiday music

Sunday, December 24

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the season with holiday music. Join us for new Christmas tunes by Blessing Offor, WAR, Samara Joy and Gregory Porter. Also, festive Christmas songs by Lou Rawls, CeCe Winans, John Legend, Holiday Funk Collective and learn what’s behind the updated version of Rudy Love’s poignant song, “I Miss You Most of All At Christmas”. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the uplifting “Joy to the World” by Whitney Houston featuring the Georgia Mass Choir and an acapella version by Naturally 7.

