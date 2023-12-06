Holiday music from Pentatonix

Sunday, December 10

Coming up on Soulsations, Pentatonix has released a new holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. The Grammy-winning a cappella group is in the mist of what they call their “Most Wonderful Tour of the Year”. Also new Christmas music by Kim Washington featuring George Huff. Hear classics from Leroy Hutson, Lionel Richie and Natalie Cole. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is a Christmas R&B favorite, “Merry Christmas Baby” by the Godfather of go-go, Chuck Brown along with a delectable version by Motown artist, Kem.