Holiday music from Pentatonix

By Carla Eckels
Published December 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST

Sunday, December 10

Coming up on Soulsations, Pentatonix has released a new holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits. The Grammy-winning a cappella group is in the mist of what they call their “Most Wonderful Tour of the Year”. Also new Christmas music by Kim Washington featuring George Huff. Hear classics from Leroy Hutson, Lionel Richie and Natalie Cole. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is a Christmas R&B favorite, “Merry Christmas Baby” by the Godfather of go-go, Chuck Brown along with a delectable version by Motown artist, Kem.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
