A captivating rendition of 'The Christmas Song'

Sunday, December 3

Coming up on Soulsations, a new captivating rendition of “The Christmas Song” (recorded live) by Grammy Award-winner Samara Joy and her father, Antonio McLendon. Also, holiday tunes from John Legend and CeeLo Green. Two legendary bands Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago will embark on their new Heart & Soul tour in 2024, we’ll share their hits and uplifting gospel by the Chicago Mass Choir. Plus, Con Funk Shun founder, Michael Cooper, offers his groovin’ Christmas DoubleTake, “Favorite Things” along with an enticing version by the legendary Luther Vandross.