Music
Soulsations

A captivating rendition of 'The Christmas Song'

By Carla Eckels
Published November 30, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST

Sunday, December 3

Coming up on Soulsations, a new captivating rendition of “The Christmas Song” (recorded live) by Grammy Award-winner Samara Joy and her father, Antonio McLendon. Also, holiday tunes from John Legend and CeeLo Green. Two legendary bands Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago will embark on their new Heart & Soul tour in 2024, we’ll share their hits and uplifting gospel by the Chicago Mass Choir. Plus, Con Funk Shun founder, Michael Cooper, offers his groovin’ Christmas DoubleTake, “Favorite Things” along with an enticing version by the legendary Luther Vandross.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
