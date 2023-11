Sunday, November 26

Coming up on Soulsations, the jammin’ sounds of The Jacksons, The Gap Band , Luther Vandross, Daryl Hall & John Oates, The Whispers’ new Dance version of “Rock Steady,” and Jill Scott. Also, my son Sam Eckels selected this week’s DoubleTake. It’s “Love, Love, Love” by the incomparable Donny Hathaway and an enjoyable cover by soul crooner and American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard.