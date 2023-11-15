Music from Wichita R&B artist, Paris Jane

Sunday, November 19

Coming up on Soulsations, new music and conversation with Wichita R&B artist, Paris Jane, she shares what’s behind her new single “Move On It”. Also, the soulful sounds of Angie Stone, El Debarge, Sly and the Family Stone and in this season of Thanksgiving, a resounding gospel classic from Walter Hawkins' Love Alive IV release. Plus, Paris Jane also brings us this week’s DoubleTake, the ballad, “All I Do Is Think of You” by Troop and an engaging cover by B5.