Music from Wichita R&B artist, Paris Jane

By Carla Eckels
Published November 15, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST

Sunday, November 19

Coming up on Soulsations, new music and conversation with Wichita R&B artist, Paris Jane, she shares what’s behind her new single “Move On It”. Also, the soulful sounds of Angie Stone, El Debarge, Sly and the Family Stone and in this season of Thanksgiving, a resounding gospel classic from Walter Hawkins' Love Alive IV release. Plus, Paris Jane also brings us this week’s DoubleTake, the ballad, “All I Do Is Think of You” by Troop and an engaging cover by B5.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
