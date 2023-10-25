© 2023 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Classic sounds from The Whispers

By Carla Eckels
Published October 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT

Sunday, October 29

Coming up on Soulsations, hear the classic soulful sounds of the legendary band, The Whispers. The multi award-winning vocal group have been on the music scene for more than 50 years and are currently re-recording fan favorites. Also, a conversation with identical twin brother Walter Scott, one of the founding members of the R&B group, about their most popular songs. Plus, Scott shares one of his favorite DoubleTakes, “I Love You Babe” by Babyface and an enjoyable cover by The Whispers.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
