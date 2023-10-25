Classic sounds from The Whispers

Sunday, October 29

Coming up on Soulsations, hear the classic soulful sounds of the legendary band, The Whispers. The multi award-winning vocal group have been on the music scene for more than 50 years and are currently re-recording fan favorites. Also, a conversation with identical twin brother Walter Scott, one of the founding members of the R&B group, about their most popular songs. Plus, Scott shares one of his favorite DoubleTakes, “I Love You Babe” by Babyface and an enjoyable cover by The Whispers.