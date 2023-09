Sunday, October 1

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s been described as sonically rich and gorgeous, hear a new release “Ubuntu” by South African musician, Johnathan Butler. Also, a new single, “Paradise” by Terrace Martin and Alex Isley featured on this week’s DoubleTake, along with the original classic by Sade. Plus, the fabulous sounds of Luther Vandross, a young Michael Jackson, we’ll get “Excited” with Ariel J, and groove to contemporary gospel, by Anita Wilson.