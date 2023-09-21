Sunday, September 24

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s R&B from ’73! We are taking you back with so many incredible songs produced and released 50 years ago. Tunes that resonate with you by Marvin Gaye, Eddie Kendricks, Bloodstone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and inspiring gospel by the Edwin Hawkins Singers. We also share a popular 1973 tune by Stevie Wonder and pianist and producer, Victoria Theodore shares insight on what it’s like play during a Stevie Wonder rehearsal. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1973 classic, “If You Want Me to Stay” by the iconic band, Sly and the Family Stone and hear an engaging cover by Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos.

