© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

R&B from '73

By Carla Eckels
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT

Sunday, September 24

Coming up on Soulsations, it’s R&B from ’73! We are taking you back with so many incredible songs produced and released 50 years ago. Tunes that resonate with you by Marvin Gaye, Eddie Kendricks, Bloodstone, Gladys Knight & the Pips and inspiring gospel by the Edwin Hawkins Singers. We also share a popular 1973 tune by Stevie Wonder and pianist and producer, Victoria Theodore shares insight on what it’s like play during a Stevie Wonder rehearsal. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1973 classic, “If You Want Me to Stay” by the iconic band, Sly and the Family Stone and hear an engaging cover by Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels