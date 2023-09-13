Jammin’ sounds from Mariah Carey

Sunday, September 17

Coming up hear the jammin’ sounds of Mariah Carey, with an unreleased tune called “Workin Hard” from her Music Box: 30th Anniversary album. Also, a jazzy new single, ”Tight”, from sensational songbird, Samara Joy. Plus, classics from Earth Wind & Fire, Bobby Womack and contemporary gospel from Jessica Reedy. This week DoubleTake is “Everlasting Love” by the stellar funk band, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and a captivating cover by Vanessa Williams.

