© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Jammin’ sounds from Mariah Carey

By Carla Eckels
Published September 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT

Sunday, September 17

Coming up hear the jammin’ sounds of Mariah Carey, with an unreleased tune called “Workin Hard” from her Music Box: 30th Anniversary album. Also, a jazzy new single, ”Tight”, from sensational songbird, Samara Joy. Plus, classics from Earth Wind & Fire, Bobby Womack and contemporary gospel from Jessica Reedy. This week DoubleTake is “Everlasting Love” by the stellar funk band, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and a captivating cover by Vanessa Williams.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels